CCTV appeal: Police investigate theft from woman after she fell over in Keighley

Police are investigating the theft of a woman's bank card after she fell over while shopping in Keighley.

It happened at 2.10pm on Monday when the 29-year-old victim fell as she left a store in Worth Way.

As she fell, she was reportedly helped by two men who approached her from behind.

During the incident a bank card was taken out of her pocket and used in a number of stores within minutes of the theft.

Now police have released CCTV images of three men who they want to identify.

Anyone with any information is asked to call PC Sam Newnham in Bradford District CID via 101, quoting crime number 13170517940.