CCTV appeal: Police probe racial abuse at Rotherham United vs Barnsley FC match

Police have made a fresh appeal for information today as they continue to investigate racial abuse at a football match in South Yorkshire.

It follows reports of a racially aggravated incident when Barnsley FC hosted Rotherham United this summer.

A police spokesman said: “On Saturday 27 August, Rotherham United played Barnsley FC at Oakwell Stadium.

“During the match, it is reported that individuals engaged in racially abusive behaviour towards players on the pitch. This caused distress to others at the match and the matter was referred to police for investigation in September.

“Despite extensive enquiries, the individuals involved have not been identified.”

Investigating officers have now released a CCTV image of a man who could hold useful information.

They are asking anyone who recognises the man to call 101, quoting incident number 247 of 11 October 2016.

Information can all be passed on anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.