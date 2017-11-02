CCTV appeal: Robbers wearing Halloween masks targeted bank in Hull

Robbers wearing Halloween masks escaped with cash after targeting a bank in Hull yesterday.

Humberside Police today released CCTV images of two masked men who entered Lloyds TSB in Newland Avenue.

One of the men was said to be holding a knife when they demanded money from a cashier.

A quantity of cash was handed over before the men quickly left branch.

No one was injured during the robbery, which happened just before 4.30pm.

Detective Inspector Richard Sage, who is leading the investigation, said: "Our enquiries are well under way and we have obtained CCTV of the men believed to have been involved in this robbery. Do you know these men or recognise their clothing?

"Part of our enquiries includes speaking to local retailers and we are keen to hear from any who might stock this kind of mask. Or, maybe you were in the area at the time and have some information which can help us to identify those responsible?"

He urged anyone who knows the men or who has any information on the robbery to call 101 as soon as possible, quoting log number 392 of 1 November.

Information can all be passed on anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.