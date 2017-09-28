CCTV appeal: Shoplifters steal 11 bottles of whisky from supermarket in Ryedale

Eleven bottles of whisky were stolen when shoplifters struck at a supermarket in Ryedale.

The Co-op in Pickering was targeted twice in the space of a few hours on September 16, with stock worth more than £300 being taken.

Today North Yorkshire Police released CCTV images of two men who they want to trace as part of the ongoing investigation.

A force spokesman said: "A man entered the store and took five bottles of whisky worth £137.47 without paying.

"A few hours later, a second man entered the store and took six bottles of whisky worth £193.94 without paying for them.

"Officers need to trace the men shown in the images."

Anyone who can help to identify either of the men is asked to email Marie.Williams1212@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk or call 101, select option 2 and ask for PC Marie Williams.

Information can also be passed on anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote reference 12170166423 when passing on information.