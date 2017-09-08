CCTV appeal: Suspect wanted over violent robbery in Leeds caught on camera

Detectives investigating a violent burglary in a Leeds village are continuing efforts to identify a suspect caught on camera at the scene.

The victims, a man and woman in their sixties, were asleep at their home in Bardsey when a group of men smashed their way into the property shortly after 11pm on Monday, July 31.

The couple were assaulted and forced to hand over a quantity of high value jewellery before the suspects fled the scene.

The male victim suffered significant facial injuries that required hospital treatment.

Officers investigating the incident have made a number of arrests, but today they reissued CCTV images and renewed their appeal for information.

Detective Sergeant Ciaran Burns, of Leeds District Crime Team, said: “We are still very keen to identify the man shown in the CCTV images and would like to hear from anyone who recognises him or who has any information that could assist the investigation.”

He was described as white, about 5ft 8in to 5ft 9in, aged in his mid-twenties, and stocky. He had dark stubble on his face and dark eyes.

Isaac Duncan, 19, of Broad Lane, Bramley, has been charged with robbery and possession of a firearm in relation to the incident.

He is currently remanded in custody awaiting further court proceedings.

Anyone with information on the man pictured is asked to contact Detective Constable Simon Daley at Elland Road via 101, quoting crime number 13170351852.

Alternatively, call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.