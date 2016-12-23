CCTV appeal: Suspected armed robber targets Hull bookmakers

This is the man police want to trace after a suspected armed robbery in Hull last night.

A man is said to have entered a bookmakers in Chanterlands Avenue shortly after 8.30pm and and told the cashier he had a knife, although no weapon was seen.

He demanded money and fled after being handed cash from the till.

The suspect is described as white, with a large hook nose, around 5ft 7in tall and of medium build, with a Hull accent.

He wore a black scarf, a beanie hat and a black Adidas hooded top – worn with the hood up – with three white stripes on the sleeve. He also wore dark grey tracksuit bottoms and black trainers.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting log number 507 of December 22.