CCTV appeal: Whitby toy shop thief stole Lego... then went back for bigger set

Police have issued CCTV images as part of their investigation into a serial Lego thief.
A woman went into Andersons toy shop in Whitby on December 10 and left with a Lego box set worth £10, making no attempt to pay for it.
She returned to the shop on Bridge Street six day later, and this time tried to steal a larger set of Lego worth £25.
North Yorkshire Police today issued CCTV stills from December 10 and 16 which feature a woman who they would like to trace.
A spokesman said: "She may have important information that could assist the investigation."
Anyone who recognises her is asked to contact police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Robert Higgs or Whitby Police.
Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Please quote reference number 12160226052 in connection with this appeal.
