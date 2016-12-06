CCTV appeal: Women dragged by their hair during Sheffield takeaway assault

Two women were dragged by their hair and assaulted in a takeaway in Sheffield.

Police hunting their attacker today released images of a woman who they want to trace.

Do you recognise this woman?

The two victims, aged 18 and 21, were in Aslan’s takeaway in West Street at around 1.50am on October 30 when an unknown woman assaulted them.

The woman has been described as white, with short brown hair and is believed to have been wearing a purple dress.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "We have been following a number of lines of enquiry and would now like to speak to the woman pictured in the CCTV stills.

"If you know this woman or if you were in the takeaway at the time of the incident, please contact police on 101 quoting incident number 227 of 30 October 2016."