CCTV images released after stolen credit and debit cards used in Leeds

Four people are being hunted by police after credit and debit cards stolen from a Harrogate apartment were used in areas of Leeds.

North Yorkshire Police believe that the cards were taken from a property in Prince of Wales Mansions, Harrogate, between June 13 and July 1.

CCTV images of four people, two men and two women, that officers are hoping to speak to have been released after it emerged that the cards were subsequently used in Seacroft and Harehills.

Call police on 101 quoting log 12160115989 with information.