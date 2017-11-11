CCTV images released as detectives investigate brawl in Huddersfield street

Detectives investigating a brawl outside a fast food restaurant in Huddersfield have released CCTV images of two men they want to trace.

Kirklees CID said two people had become involved in an argument on John William Street at 3.55am on October 20.

During the argument one of the individuals was injured and knocked to the floor.

Another man, who witnessed the incident and tried to intervene, was also injured.

Neither of those hurt suffered serious injuries.

Detective Constable Lisa Saberton, of Kirklees CID, said: “We are continuing to investigate this incident and are issuing pictures of two men who we wish to speak to in connection with it.

“Anyone who recognises the men or who can assist the investigation is asked to contact us."

A 26-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident and released on bailed pending further enquiries.

Another man, aged 20, was also arrested and released without charge.

Call Kirklees CID on 101, referencing crime number 13170487358, with any information about the identities of the men pictured.

Information can also be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.