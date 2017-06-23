CCTV images released in York money changing fraud investigation

POLICE have released CCTV images of four men they want to trace in connection with an alleged 'ring the changes' money changing fraud in York.

The men were seen at Marks & Spencer in York city centre just before 5pm on Friday June 16 when one of the men took a low value item to the till and offered a number of £20 notes and requested change be given back in £10 notes.

.

Another attempt was made at another till minutes later by a different member of the group.

The men were then captured on CCTV at around 5.10pm the same day, entering the Marks and Spencers store at Vanguard shopping park, where an alleged similar attempt was made.

At 5.20pm they were then seen entering the ASDA store on Jockey Lane, Monks Cross and again purchasing a small value item with a large number of £20 notes and requesting the change be provided back in smaller denominations.

Police would like to speak to the men, to determine the full circumstances around these incidents and are appealing to anyone who recognises any of them to call 101 and ask to speak to PC Nikki Jackson. You can also email Nikki.Jackson@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

.

Please quote reference number 12170105210.

Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.