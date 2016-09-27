CCTV images: “Utterly despicable” bogus caller stole from elderly woman’s Leeds home

A BOGUS caller stole an elderly woman’s handbag after getting into her Leeds home.

Today police released these CCTV images of the man they want to trace in connection with the “utterly despicable” burglary.

One of the CCTV images released after an elderly woman was targeted by a bogus caller in Rothwell.

A man called at the 81-year-old victim’s home in the Haigh Road area of Rothwell at about 6.30pm on Monday, September 19.

He distracted her attention for a short time before leaving the property.

The woman then discovered her handbag, containing cash and bankcards, had been stolen from the house.

Detective Constable Simon Daley, of Leeds District Crime Team, said: “People who prey on elderly and vulnerable victims in this way are utterly despicable and we urgently need to identify this man and arrest him.

“We have found images of him from a CCTV camera in the area and we would like to hear from anyone who recognises him or who saw him at the time and has any information that could assist the investigation.”

The suspect was described as white, 5ft 5in to 5ft 7in, skinny, and aged in his late thirties to early forties. He had short, spiky hair and was wearing a black, waist-length waterproof jacket, black jeans, and white trainers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact DC 823 Daley at Elland Road via 101, quoting crime number 13160405953, or call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.