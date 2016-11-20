Computer equipment thieves strike across Leeds

Police in West Yorkshire have issued a series of CCTV images of people they would like to speak to in relation to a series of burglary offences.

The incidents have occured across Leeds, between August and October this year, and the group have stolen large amounts of computer equipment.

Det Con Rob Kennerley, of Leeds District CID, said; “These suspects have stolen large amounts of computer equipment and I am certain that there will be people who can help identify them, I would ask anyone with any information to come forward.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact DC Rob Kennerley at Leeds District CID via 101 quoting 13160362907. Information can also be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.