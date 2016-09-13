Concern for missing 69-year-old Leeds woman

POLICE in Leeds are concerned for the welfare of a missing 69-year-old woman.

Pamela Stetterfield has been missing since 6.30am today (Tues Sept 13) and was last seen at Monkswood Bank in Seacroft.

A West Yorkshie Police spokesman said: “Police are growing increasingly concerned for her welfare.”

She is described as a 5ft 2in tall white woman, of a skinny build with grey curly hair.

She was wearing red pyjamas with flowers on when she was last seen and may have a black and white Staffordshire bull terrier dog with her.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact acting Detective Sergeant Tom Hilyer at Leeds CID via 101 quoting log 438 of 13th September.