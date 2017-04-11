Conman targeted vulnerable elderly man at his South Yorkshire home

This is the man police want to trace after a conman tried to trick an elderly man into handing over money in South Yorkshire.

The suspect is said to have called at the home of a vulnerable man in his 80s, who lives in Harlington Road, Mexborough.

He called at the property some time between 10am and 11am on Friday, claiming that the man needed work doing to the roof of his house.

But he was challenged and left the area soon afterwards.

Anyone with information on the suspect's identity is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident number 624 of 7 April 2017.