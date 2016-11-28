Could trio of “frightening” armed robberies in Leeds be linked?

ARMED robbers have targeted three shops in north Leeds in less than a week, police confirmed today.

Now detectives are looking at whether the “frightening” robberies in Horsforth, Tinshill and Ireland Wood could be connected.

The most recent incident took place shortly before 8pm on Saturday evening when two masked men entered R and S Newsagents in Raynel Approach, Ireland Wood.

The duo, who were armed with a knife and a piece of wood, threatened a lone female member of staff.

They demanded cash from the till before stealing money, alcohol and cigarettes.

It followed an armed robbery at McColls in Broadgate Lane, Horsforth, on the same day at around 4.30pm.

Three masked men, who were armed with knives, threatened two members of staff and demanded cash.

Two of the suspects then went behind the counter and stole money and cigarettes before the trio made their escape.

Detectives are also investigating a robbery at Paddy’s News and Booze in Tinshill Lane, Tinshill, which involved two masked men armed with a knife and a meat cleaver.

They entered the shop at around 6pm on Wednesday, November 25.

The duo threatened a female member of staff before taking alcohol and money from the till.

Detective Inspector Neil Thompson, who heads Leeds District Crime Team, said: “We are currently carrying out extensive enquiries into these robberies which have clearly been frightening experiences for the members of staff involved.

“We are looking into whether there are any links between the incidents and would like to hear from anyone who has any information that could assist our investigations.”

A 25-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the robbery at McColls in Horsforth and is currently on police bail pending further enquiries.

Anyone with information on the robberies is asked to call Leeds District Crime Team via 101 quoting crime number or call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Quote crime number 13160707455 for the R&S Newsagents robbery, 13160707179 for McColls or 13160702521 for Paddy’s News and Booze.