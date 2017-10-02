Search
Bridlington boy, 17, attacked by man with metal bar

A 17-year-old boy from Bridlington suffered a broken arm when he was attacked by a man with a metal bar.
Car crashes into Leeds barber shop after collision with lawnmower

A car ended up smashing into the front of a barber's shop after a bizarre series of events in Leeds.

Do you recognise the men pictured in these images?

Police release CCTV images after sex attack in Heckmondwike

A woman was sexually assaulted after two men approached her in a ginnel in Heckmondwike.
Sammy Woodhouse

South Yorkshire police chiefs back calls for new law for grooming victims

Police chiefs in South Yorkshire are backing calls for a new law for grooming victims which would see their criminal records wiped clean for offences committed under the control of their abusers.

This stolen car was found in Sheffield

Armed officer stops stolen car after police chase in Sheffield

An armed officer stopped a stolen car spotted in Sheffield after a police chase through the city.

CCTV images

Police say same man was behind two sex assaults in the same night in Leeds

Detectives investigating two sexual assaults on women in Leeds have released CCTV images of the suspect who they believe is responsible for both incidents.

Two arrested at anti-fracking protests near Malton

Two men have been arrested at the anti-fracking protests in North Yorkshire today.

Lady Hale is sworn in as the first female president of the UK's highest court, the Supreme Court, in Parliament Square, central London. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Monday October 2, 2017. See PA story LEGAL Judges. Photo credit should read: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

Into the record books: Yorkshire judge is Supreme Court’s first female president

The Yorkshire-born daughter of two headteachers was today sworn in as the first female president of the UK’s highest court.

UPDATED: Did you help a teenager after a sex attack in York?

Police trying to trace a mother and son who helped a woman in North Yorkshire after a sexual assault say they have come forward.
Shaun Morley

Extra police on duty in Sheffield city centre after stabbings

Extra police officers are to be deployed in Sheffield city centre following a weekend of violence in which six men were stabbed.

The death toll in Las Vegas has risen to 50

Las Vegas death toll reaches 50

The death toll in Las Vegas after a mass shooting has risen to more than 50, with over 200 others left injured.

A Rotherham man has been charged with the rape of a child

Rotherham man charged with raping girl

A Rotherham man has been charged with raping a girl under the age of 16.

Area nightclub

Police to seek closure order for Sheffield nightclub after stabbings

Police chiefs are to seek a closure order for a Sheffield nightclub after two men were stabbed over the weekend.

Zuleika Payne

South Yorkshire Police may have to choose between 'officer numbers and public safety'

Police chiefs in South Yorkshire may have to choose between officer numbers and public safety, according to the organisation which represents rank and file bobbies.

A number of casualties have been reported after a mass shooting in Las Vegas

Multiple casualties reported after mass shooting in Las Vegas

Multiple casualties are being reported after a mass shooting in Las Vegas.

A gunman has opened fire in Las Vegas

Gunman hunted over mass shooting in Las Vegas

A gunman has opened fire shooting people at a music festival in Las Vegas.

Man in critical condition after Huddersfield town centre assault

A man is in a critical condition after being assaulted in Huddersfield town centre.

Arrest after Bradford drugs raid

An arrest has been made after a raid in Bradford uncovered a stash of class A drugs.

Police are trying to trace Ashley Hutchinson from Grimsby.

Two arrested by police searching for Grimsby's 'most wanted' man

Arrests have been made in the search for a man dubbed by police as "Grimsby's number one most wanted person".

Thieves target Flamborough lifeboat service

Thieves have ransacked a shop at Flamborough's lifeboat station, leaving a trail of destruction in their wake yet making off with tiny sums of cash stored in a safe overnight.

