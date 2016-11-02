Couple sought after bag theft at Leeds station pub leads to assault

A woman was assaulted after she confronted a couple suspected of stealing her bag from a pub in Leeds City Station.

The 29-year-old victim from Mirfield had been in Wetherspoons when the bag was taken, but used an app on her iPad to find out where the thieves had gone.

British Transport Police today released details of the incident along with a CCTV image of two people they want to trace.

The theft took place just after 10pm on Monday, October 17, when a man and woman entered the pub and sat on a table next to the victim.

The woman reached under the table, stole the victim’s bag and ran out of the station. She was closely followed by the man.

A purse containing £100 and an iPad, which had been loaded with a tracker app, were inside the bag.

Using the app, the victim traced the couple to a nearby pub and then confronted them.

After a struggle with the couple, the victim managed to get her bag back but the iPad and money were missing.

She was assaulted by the man during the struggle and suffered bruising to her arm and chest.

Investigating officer PC Liam Brown said: “The victim was extremely brave in confronting the victims to retrieve her bag but sadly was assaulted in the process. It’s vital that we catch those responsible.”

He said they wanted to trace the couple in the images as it was believed they had information of help to the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact British Transport Police by calling 0800 40 50 40 or texting 61016, quoting reference 161 of 2/11