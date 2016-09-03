Couple struck off after care home theft

A couple from Harrogate who were jailed for stealing £45,010 from vulnerable residents in their care have been disqualified from being company directors.

Thomas Gerald Atcheson, 68, and his wife Linda Ann, 59, who ran Granby Lodge Care home in the town, admitted nine counts of fraud last August and were jailed for two years by a judge at York Crown Court.

Now, after a hearing from the Insolvency Service, both have been disqualified for 13 years from being the director of a limited company.

Rob Clarke, Senior Investigator, said: “Mr and Mrs Atcheson abused a position of trust that had been granted to them, to accommodate the needs of people with learning difficulties in a domestic care setting.

“They misappropriated funds from some of the most vulnerable members of society over a sustained period of two years. This disqualification should serve as a warning to other directors who choose not to act properly.”

An investigation by the Insolvency Service into their conduct followed a criminal investigation from North Yorkshire Police which resulted in their conviction for fraud.

It found that, following a period of ill-health for Mr Atcheson in 2010, the company began struggling financially.

Over a period of two years between 2012 and 2014, Mr and Mrs Atcheson misappropriated funds held in trust for care home residents, the Insolvency Service investigation found, for the benefit of the company.

Granby Lodge Care Home, set up in 2003, provided residential care for 14 adults with learning difficulties at the time. It went into liquidation in July last year.