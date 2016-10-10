Couple threatened with knife

A couple were threatened by two men with knives who then made off with their car keys and the vehicle in Halifax.

It happened on Friday at the top car park at Shibden Park (off Shibden Hall Road) around 5pm, when a couple in a silver Volkswagen Golf R were approached by two men wearing face coverings and carrying weapons, thought to be knives.

The suspects threatened the couple before taking the keys and making off in the vehicle.

West Yorkshire Police has said that it is thought they arrived at the location in a blue Honda Civic, which one of the suspects also left the park in. It is also possible the two vehicles may have travelled in convoy along Claremont Road and towards Queensbury.

Det ConLee Mason of Calderdale CID said; “Clearly this has been a frightening experience for the victims, who thankfully were unhurt. I would appeal to anyone who may have been at or near the top of the park on Friday evening who may have seen anyone acting suspiciously, or who may have witnessed the incident itself to come forward.

“Equally, I would appeal to anyone who may have seen either of the two vehicles in the vicinity to come forward with any information. Enquiries are ongoing.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact DC Lee Mason at Calderdale CID via 101, quoting 13160442854. Information can also be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.