Courts close down asbo house blighting Bradford community

A house in Bradford which was linked to repeated problems with anti-social behaviour and crime has been closed down.

Magistrates granted an order for the closure of the property in Bierley after West Yorkshire Police and Bradford Council presented evidence of its links to a number of incidents in the past nine months, including criminal damage, nuisance use of motorbikes, stolen goods and anti-social behaviour.

The remaining adult resident was served with a notice to leave the property last Friday after which police and council officials attended to complete the closure process.

The property in Wharton Avenue will now remain closed until the landlord has obtained legal possession through the county court.

Inspector Daniel Ware, who leads the Bradford South Area Neighbourhood Team, said: “I hope this sends out a warning to those who continue to blight their neighbourhoods with anti-social behaviour and criminal activity that no one is above the law and we will take action where problems persist.

“The occupants showed little or no concern for the law or their neighbours with their involvement in incidents of disorder and crime, which caused disruption to many living in the immediate area.

“I would also like to thank the community for their assistance, resilience and courage in helping us deal with this matter and hope that this action gives them an improved quality of life.”

Under the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014, police or the council can apply for a closure order against a property if the use of the premises has resulted in serious nuisance to members of the public and that the order is necessary to prevent it from continuing.

The Bradford South Area Neighbourhood Team and the Bradford District’s anti-social behaviour team worked together to bring this case before Bradford magistrates.

Coun Abdul Jabar, chairman of the Safer and Stronger Communities Partnership Board, said: “This is a great example of a collective response to tackling anti-social behaviour.

"It is important that people feel safe and happy where they live and are not harassed or threatened in their own homes, and it is important we use a range of powers to send out clear messages that this kind of behaviour will not be tolerated and we will take action."