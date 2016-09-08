Criminals target three different McDonalds in same town within hours

Burglars and robbers struck at three different McDonalds restaurants in the same town within a few hours this morning.

Detectives in Grimsby say it is unclear whether there is any connection at this early stage, but they are keeping an open mind about it.

A member of staff was hurt by a man who went through the drive through at the Birchin Way restaurant before trying to steal the till.

His hand was injured by the suspect, who was said to have used a knife during the attempted robbery shortly before 4.30am.

The suspect was wearing dark clothing and a hooded top with the hood worn up. The alarm was then raised when he ran off.

Police said it was unclear at this stage whether any money had been taken.

The injured man, who is in his 30s, has received hospital treatment to the fingers and thumb on his right hand.

Detective Chief Inspector Nicki Miller said: “This was an unprovoked attack on a man who was simply doing his job and it is unacceptable for someone not to be able to go to work and feel safe in carrying out that role.

“The suspect clearly had every intention of getting hold of money and had no regard whatsoever for the member of McDonalds staff.”

In a separate and apparently unconnected incident, a man is being held custody in relation to a burglary and criminal damage caused at the McDonalds restaurant in Victoria Street.

The 18-year-old man was arrested after a call to the police shortly after 3am today.

A further incident was also reported at the Laceby branch of McDonalds at around 5.15am.

A member of staff contacted police to report a burglary had happened some time in the early hours of this morning.

Damage has been caused at the restaurant, which was closed at the time, but it is not yet known whether anything has been taken.

Police said it was not known if the Laceby and Birchin Way incidents were connected but the Victoria Street incident was not thought to linked.

Anyone with information about any of the incidents is asked to contact 101 referring to the relevant log number of September 8 – Log 61 for Victoria Street, log 77 for Birchin Way and log 80 for Laceby.