‘Dangerous’ South Yorkshire man who raped two young girls sentenced to 26 years in prison

A man who groomed and abused two young girls over several years has been jailed for 26 years.

Terry Gibbons, 44, of Kingsway, Thurnscoe, Barnsley, admitted to 26 charges including rape and sexual activity with a child before being sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court on Wednesday.

He was also placed on the sex offenders register for life and will be subject to a Sexual Harm Prevention Order upon his release.

Detective Constable Jo Chambers, who led the investigation for South Yorkshire Police, said: “Gibbons groomed, coerced, threatened and persistently sexually assaulted and raped the two girls, who were both under the age of 16.

“Despite pleading guilty, Gibbons remains in denial about the vile crimes he committed.

“He is an extremely dangerous man and I am pleased that he is behind bars where he can’t hurt anyone else.”