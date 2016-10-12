Dashcam video shows ‘killer clown’ running towards car in Rotherham

This terrifying footage shows the moment a clown walked into the path of a driver and stood waving in the middle of a dark road - before running AT the car.

The dash cam footage shows the car driving down an empty road at night when the person - dressed in full clown costume - walks out into the middle of the road.

A scene from the video

The video shows the driver reversing away as the clown runs towards the car before the motorist shifts into gear and hurtles towards it.

These clowns are no joke says Rotherham teen injured in ‘killer’ craze

The driver was returning from a family evening at The Drawbridge pub in Rotherham, when he was confronted with the clown.

The footage was submitted to Sheffield Clown Sightings on Facebook.

The video is part of the #killerclown social media phenomenon, in which people dressed as clowns have been committing antisocial acts and posting them online.

Police forces across the country have reported incidents and have warned members of the public not to copy the phenomenon.

The driver’s wife said: “We were just coming back from a family evening at The Drawbridge pub, just as we got to Grange Mill Lane we were confronted by this person coming out from the under path tunnel and charging at us.

“My husband in panic drove straight towards it and luckily it jumped out of the way. We will pass this over to the Police. Keep Safe!”