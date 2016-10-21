Daughter saved from fatal Wakefield fire writes heartbreaking letter to father and sister

THE loved ones of a father and daughter killed in a Wakefield house fire were moved to tears as they read heartfelt messages of condolence at the scene.

Family members visited 55 Ash Crescent in Stanley this afternoon to see the dozens of floral tributes left for Andrew Broadhead and his eight-year-old daughter, Kiera.

Sara Broadhead comforts her daughter, Mia, as they read the tributes. Picture: Simon Hulme.

And they paid tributes of their own to a heroic father who gave his life to try to save those he loved the most.

The fire, which broke out in the early hours of Wednesday morning, is being investigated as a suspected arson.

Mr Broadhead was originally thought to have escaped the house and returned in a bid to rescue Kiera, but police today said he had never left.

His wife Sara, 35, and their 12-year-old daughter Mia escaped with non-life threatening injuries after climbing out through a bedroom window.

Today they visited the scene and spent time reading the cards left among bouquets of flowers laid outside before paying their own tributes.

Mrs Broadhead said: “Andy was a brave hero who managed to save the lives of his wife and eldest daughter. Unfortunately he couldn’t save our youngest daughter Kiera and gave his own life trying to save hers.

“He was a very kind man and Kiera was a vibrant, independent loving girl. Our whole family are absolutely devastated by their loss.

“If Andy and Kiera were here they would be overwhelmed by the kindness and support they have been shown.

The note left by Mia Broadhead, 12, outside the family's home.

“We just want to thank everyone in the community and everyone who has supported us so far.”

Mia, who was comforted by her mother throughout the visit, left a handwritten letter with a drawing of a bouquet among the many tributes.

It read: “To daddy and sissy Kiera.

“I love you to the moon and much more. I miss you like there’s none of me left.

Dozens of floral tributes line the garden fence of the family home in Stanley.

“Come back, come back. We need you.

“Love from Mia xxx”

Meanwhile, the detective leading the investigation renewed her appeal for information to help trace those responsible for starting the deadly fire.

During a press conference yesterday, it was revealed that the blaze began near the front door and an accelerant may have been poured through the letterbox.

The discovery has led police to treat the investigation as a murder enquiry.

Detective Chief Inspector Nicola Bryar, of the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, today said: “A number of active enquiries remain underway as we try and determine just why someone would want to start this terrible fire.

Keira Broadhead.

“It is has clearly had appalling consequences for Sara, Mia and their whole family, and is difficult to imagine the trauma they are going through.

“We need, and they need, to know why this has happened and I would appeal again to anyone who has information to come forward.”

Firefighters were called to the family home at around 4.20am.

Mrs Broadhead and Mia were able to escape via a bedroom window.

Police today confirmed Mr Broadhead remained in the property throughout to try and save Kiera.

Post mortem examination results revealed that they both died as a result of smoke and fire gas inhalation.

It is possible the person who set the fire may have suffered burn injuries and police are keen to speak with someone who may have seen someone with such injuries in the Wakefield area since Wednesday.

Det Chief Insp Bryar said: “A 12-year-old girl has been robbed of a father and a sister, and a wife of a husband and a daughter and someone will know why this has happened and who is responsible.

“I would ask that person to come forwards and speak to us at the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team on 101.

“If they want to remain anonymous they can also speak with the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.”

Andrew Broadhead.

The house in Ash Crescent, Stanley, remains sealed off.

The fire broke out at the house in the early hours of Wednesday morning.