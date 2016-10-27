Death of baby rushed to Hull hospital ‘unexplained’, say police

A baby, who was rushed to hospital in the early hours of yesterday, has died.

Humberside Police are investigating after the emergency services were called to an address on the city’s Orchard Park estate in the early hours of yesterday.

Forensic officers have been at the address on Didscourt.

Police said this afternoon that no arrests had been made.

In a statement the force said: “A baby transported to Hull Royal Infirmary in a serious condition yesterday, Wednesday 26 October from an address in Didscourt, Hull has sadly died.

“Police and medical staff are treating the death as unexplained at this time.

“A post mortem is being carried out tomorrow to assist in establishing the cause of the baby’s death.”