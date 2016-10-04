Defibrillator stolen from minibus in Halifax

Life-saving equipment has been stolen from a minibus in Halifax.

The community minibus was broken in to at Shibden Park on Tuesday September 20 between 10.30am and 1.30pm, and a defibrillator stolen.

Inspector Richard Armstead of Halifax Police said; “Clearly this is very important item and I would appeal to anyone who was in or near to Shibden park last Tuesday who may have seen anyone acting suspiciously, or who has any information to come forward.

“Defibrillators saves lives and frankly, this is beggars belief that someone would steel such a vital piece of kit. Enquiries are ongoing.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Halifax police via 101 quoting 13160420112.