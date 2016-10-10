Delivery driver targeted as he made drop off

A delivery driver was targeted by two suspects as he made a drop off at a village between Halifax and Bradford.

West Yorkshire Police say that he had delivered a parcel at an address at Coley Road on Saturday at about 3.05pm and was returning to his van.

As he opened the side door of the van a suspect grabbed him whilst a second suspect took his keys and got into the driver’s seat.

The victim was then pushed to the ground and the two suspects made off in his van - a silver Volkswagen Transporter registration DE16 MXU - which was recovered later that day in the Bradford area.

The suspects are described as white males.

Anyone who witnessed the robbery is asked to contact DC Alison Mitchell at Halifax CID via 101.