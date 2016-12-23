Designer bags and jewellery of sentimental value stolen during Huddersfield burglary

Pieces of jewellery and designers bags were among the items stolen during a burglary in Huddersfield.
Police tonight appealed for information as they try to trace the belongings, a number of which were said to be of sentimental value to the owners.
They included a wooden mahogany jewellery box with glass feet, a unique Chanel Chance gift set and a rose gold Michael Korrs watch.
The burglars also escaped with a black Prada leather shoulder bag, a Gucci American handbag with a dollar sign on it, medium sized Prada gloves and more jewellery.
A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "Officers are keen to speak to anyone who has information about this incident to get in contact. They believe it may have links to the Bradford area."
The break-in took place in Goldington Avenue at around 5.30pm yesterday (Thursday).
Call police on 101, quoting crime reference number 13160749527
