Designer bags and jewellery of sentimental value stolen during Huddersfield burglary

Pieces of jewellery and designers bags were among the items stolen during a burglary in Huddersfield.

Police tonight appealed for information as they try to trace the belongings, a number of which were said to be of sentimental value to the owners.

They included a wooden mahogany jewellery box with glass feet, a unique Chanel Chance gift set and a rose gold Michael Korrs watch.

The burglars also escaped with a black Prada leather shoulder bag, a Gucci American handbag with a dollar sign on it, medium sized Prada gloves and more jewellery.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "Officers are keen to speak to anyone who has information about this incident to get in contact. They believe it may have links to the Bradford area."

The break-in took place in Goldington Avenue at around 5.30pm yesterday (Thursday).

Call police on 101, quoting crime reference number 13160749527