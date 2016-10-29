‘Despicable’ fraudsters targeted 85-year-old West Yorkshire man

BOGUS workmen who stole a large amount of cash from an 85-year-old West Yorkshire man are being hunted by police.

Two men approached the elderly resident on Westgate, Cleckheaton, and told him his roof needed work to repair

The victim agreed to have the work completed for a substantial sum of money and went to his bank to withdraw it.

He paid the workmen who told him they had completed the work while he was at the bank.

They both left in a van after being paid.

The victim later discovered that his roof had not been fixed, but the men had caused damage by putting a hole in it.

The incident happened between 3pm and 4pm on October 3, but police only release details today (Sat Oct 29).

One of the men was a 6ft tall white man, aged 30 to 35-years-old. He was stockily built with a round face and short dark curly hair.

The second man was white, in his mid to late twenties and slim with dark hair.

PSCO Dale Liversedge of Batley and Spen Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “We are investigating this incident and would like to speak to anyone who may have information about these men. This was a despicable offence in which a vulnerable man has been targeted and made the victim of a convincing fraud.

“We would ask residents in the Cleckheaton area to be vigilant and to be mindful that they are under no obligation whatsoever to agree to have work carried out by anyone who cold calls at their property.

“Anyone who has information is asked to contact the Batley and Spen NPT on 101 referencing crime number 13160430752.

“Information can also be passed anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.”