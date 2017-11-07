Detectives continue to investigate stabbing of teenager in Leeds

Detectives have released a man who was arrested in connection with the stabbing of a teenager in Leeds last week.

The 18-year-old victim suffered serious injuries, including a significant wound to his abdomen, during an incident in Meanwood on Thursday night.

He had sought help from staff at the McColl’s shop in Stainbeck Road at around 9.50pm after being attacked somewhere nearby.

Officers arrested a 21-year-old man on suspicion of assault a short time after the stabbing was reported.

Today police confirmed that the suspect had been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Leeds District CID via 101, quoting crime number 13170511700.

Alternatively, call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.