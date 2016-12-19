Detectives hunt teens after 'shots fired' at car in Bradford

Three teenagers are being hunted by police after reports of gunshots being fired at a car in Bradford.

Detectives are particularly keen to trace any mobile phone footage which could shed light on the incident in Moor View Drive at around 7pm on Saturday.

It was reported that two men in a vehicle were targeted, although it is not thought anyone was injured.

Police now want to trace three Asian men aged in their late teens, who were wearing face coverings.

One of them was in a light coloured tracksuit and another was in dark clothing.

The trio, who may have been in a silver saloon car, were carrying a hammer and what was thought to be a shotgun.

Detective Superintendent Pat Twiggs, of Protective Services (Crime), said: "We treat incidents like this especially seriously and I am therefore appealing directly to the local community to come forward if they saw anything.

"I would particularly like to appeal directly to anyone who captured it on a mobile phone camera to get in contact."

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting log number 857 of 18 December.

Alternatively call the independent crime fighting charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.