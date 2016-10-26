Detectives investigate Leeds sex attack

An investigation has begun into a reported sex attack on a woman in Leeds in the early hours of this morning.

Police were called at 3.50am today after a 38-year-old woman was seriously sexually assaulted by a man in the Seacroft area.

A spokesman said: “The scene, which is a grassed area off York Road, between Dufton Approach and Inglewood Drive, has been cordoned off for forensic examination and the victim is being supported by specially-trained officers.”

Anyone who witnessed anything suspicious around the time of the incident is asked to contact Leeds District CID via 101, quoting log number 168 of October 26.