Detectives investigating an assault in Huddersfield have released an e-fit image of a man they want to trace.

It follows an attack on a 53-year-old man as he returned to his car in Holly Terrace, Fartown, on November 1.

The victim was left with a head injury when he was attacked with a bladed weapon between 9.45pm and 9.50pm.

He was taken to hospital for treatment and later discharged.

A male relative, who was waiting in the car, also received minor injuries while he tried to protect the victim.

Police today described the many they want to trace as being about 30 years old and clean shaven.

He was wearing a black hooded top and grey baggy joggers.

Anyone who recognises the man in the image is asked to contact Huddersfield District CID on 101, referencing crime number 13170509753.

Information can also be given anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555111.