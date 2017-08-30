Detectives seek witnesses to serious assault outside Huddersfield bar

A man was left with a fractured jaw after being seriously assaulted outside a Huddersfield bar.

Detectives today released details of the attack, which took place in Byram Street at around 4am on Sunday.

The victim, a man in his 30s, was assaulted outside Verve bar after an argument with a group of men.

He was taken to hospital for treatment for a fractured jaw.

Detective Constable Chris Eglen, of Huddersfield CID, said: "I would like to speak to anyone who has any information about this incident or can assist the police with our enquiries.

“This assault has left the victim with serious injuries and I would like to hear from anyone who witnessed it."

The suspect is described as Asian, around 5ft 9in and slim, with dark short hair. He was wearing dark clothing.

Contact Det Con Eglen at Huddersfield CID via 101, quoting crime reference number 13170394940.

Alternatively, information can be passed on anonymously via independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.