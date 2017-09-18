The death of a student who was found dead in Leeds is not believed to be suspicious, police have said.

Detectives had been looking into the circumstances surrounding the death of 21-year-old Harry Loker, a student at Leeds Beckett University.

Mr Loker was found in the garden of an address in Royal Park Avenue, Hyde Park, on Friday morning.

He was staying at the address with a friend and had been out in Leeds city centre on Thursday night.

It is believed that he had gone back to the house in the early hours of Friday.

He was found collapsed in the garden at 9.17am and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A post mortem examination showed he had a number of injuries that could not be accounted for.

Detective Chief Inspector Jaz Khan, of West Yorkshire Police Protective Services Crime, today said: “We have been carrying out extensive enquiries into Harry’s death including a detailed examination of the scene by forensic experts, and there are no obvious suspicious circumstances.

“His death is being treated as unexplained and a file is being prepared for the Coroner so that an inquest can be held in due course.

“We also have specially-trained officers supporting Harry’s family at what continues to be a very difficult time for them.

“While we do now have a clearer picture of his movements up to him arriving back at the house, we would still be interested to hear from anyone who has seen him at the property in the hours before he was found so that information can assist the Coroner.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Leeds District CID via 101, quoting 1317426310.