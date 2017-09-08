Detectives want to identify these men after a burglary in Leeds

Detectives in Leeds have released CCTV images of two men they want to trace after burglars smashed through the patio doors of a home.

The break-in happened at a property on Westroyd Gardens in Pudsey at around 2pm on August 9.

Police said the burglars forced entry by breaking the windows of patio doors at the back of the house.

They searched inside, took electronic items and then fled from the scene.

Anyone who recognises the people in the images or has any further information is asked to contact Det Con Robert Kennerley via 101, quoting crime reference 13170366153.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.