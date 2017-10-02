Did you help a teenager after a sex attack in York?

Police are trying to trace a mother and son who helped a woman in North Yorkshire after a sexual assault.

The incident occurred during the early hours of Saturday where the 18-year-old had been out with friends in York but became separated after leaving a nightclub.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said that she sought assistance from an unknown man at a location she described as a garage in the York or Harrogate area. It is unclear at this time if it was a sales garage or a mechanical garage, but it was not a petrol station.

He gave the woman a black jacket to wear which had the logo “FRANKE” on it. He then rang his mother to come to the garage and she drove the woman to her home address in the Boroughbridge area.

They added that as part of ongoing enquiries to establish the full circumstances, detectives need to trace the mother and son.

If this is you or you can help identify the man and his mother call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for the Harrogate Serious Crime Team. The officers in the case are DC Jane Allan and DC Rebecca Prentice. Call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 if you would prefer to remain anonymous and quote reference number 12170175350.