Have your say

A man needed stitches to his face following an attack in North Yorkshire which police say was unprovoked.

It happened on Millgate in Selby, near the junction with Friendship Court, between 10.30pm and 10.55pm on Friday.

As a result of the attack a local man, in his early thirties, went to hospital and had stitches to his face before being discharged.

North Yorkshire Police says it needs the public’s help to help determine the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

Contact 101, select option 2, and ask for Alison Baker or email alison.baker@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk or pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12170197922.