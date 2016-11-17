Disabled man on his way back from doctor is punched and threatened with sword in Doncaster street

A VIOLENT offender under the effects of “legal high” drugs punched a disabled man for no reason before threatening him with a sword, a court heard.

Denis Rusu, a 30 year-old Romanian national, attacked his 59-year-old victim in Doncaster during a “substance induced psychosis” on April 26 before being tasered by police.

His vulnerable victim was walking home from an appointment with his doctor when neighbours spotted Rusu waving the Samurai sword around.

Rusu, formerly of Doncaster, has been jailed for 15 months at Sheffield Crown Court.

He was initially declared not fit to plead due to his mental health, but pleaded guilty at a later date.

Jon Gregg, prosecuting, said witnesses saw Rusu behaving in an ‘erratic fashion’ shouting ‘there is only one God’ and ‘he is going to stop the clocks’ shortly before assaulting the man.

He admitted common assault and threatening behaviour with a bladed article.

Mr Gregg said: “After the punch, the defendant left the scene and returned to his house.

“He emerged a short time later carrying a Samurai sword and began to wave it at the retreating complainant.

“His behaviour at this point galvanized the neighbours to call the police and when officers arrived they soon realised he was under the influence of an unknown substance.”

In his first police interview, Rusu said the victim attacked him first and could not recall the incident fully.

It later emerged Rusu was suffering from a ‘substance induced psychosis’ from ‘legal highs’, which were made illegal in May.

Lucy Brown, defending, said Rusu had a history of drug misuse and mental health conditions.

She said: “This is a very serious incident and, of course, incredibly alarming for all involved but in my submission this was a relatively short incident.”

Describing the incident as “frightening”, Judge Recorder Taryn Turner jailed Rusu for 15 months’.

She said: “Fortunately for the victim, the injuries were relatively minor and nobody was injured by you from the sword.

“This incident happened when people were going about their daily routines and they were greatly alarmed by what they saw.

“This was so serious it was necessary for the police to turn up mob handed and to subdue you with a taser.”