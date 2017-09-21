Distinctive masks inspired by Predator film stolen from car parked in Leeds

Two distinctive masks inspired by a sci-fi action film have been stolen from a car parked in Leeds city centre overnight.

Police said the victim had designed the unique masks, which are based on the Predator film starring Arnold Schwarzenegger.

The masks were stolen from the car, which was parked on Kirkgate in the early hours of today.

They are believed to have been taken some time between midnight and 7.30am.

A force spokesman said: "The masks are unique and were custom designed by the victim, who was visiting Leeds from Cambridge."

Anyone with information about the items or anyone who is offered the items is asked to contact police on 101, quoting crime reference 13170436272.

Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.