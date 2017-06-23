Distraction burglars stole £1,700 from 91-year-old Doncaster man's home

DETECTIVES in Doncaster are warning people to beware of distraction burglars who they believe stole £1,700 from a 91-year-old man.

Two men knocked on the door of the victim’s home in Rossington at 2pm on Wednesday 21 June, when they were paid £250 for work they claimed to have carried out on his guttering.

The men offered to return with a receipt the next day and went back to the address on Thursday 22 June, when one of them took the victim to the rear of his home to view work he purported to have completed.

When the victim returned indoors, he realised that £1,700 in cash had been taken.

Anyone with information should call 101 and quote incident number 480 of 22 June.

Elsewhere in the Doncaster area, officers have also attended reports of another distraction burglary and an alleged fraud in recent days, though at present they are not being linked to the incident detailed above.

At 1pm yesterday (June 2) a 68-year-old woman rejected an appeal from two men wanting money for building work they claimed to have carried out at a neighbouring home in Devonshire Road in Intake, Doncaster.

The woman let the men into her home after they claimed to need water to mix concrete for the project but turned them away when they returned and asked the woman to pay on the neighbour’s behalf.

Both men are described as white, with short brown hair and aged around 30 years-old.

One is described as being of stocky build while the other is slim. The slim suspect spoke with a north east accent and was wearing a Hawaiin style shirt.

Anyone with information on this incident should call 101 and quote incident number 1012.

In the third reported Doncaster case, a man is reported to have deceived an 88-year-old pensioner out of £120 on Thursday June 22.

Described as white, around 5 ft 8in tall and aged around 35 years, the man visited the victim’s Thorne address five times during the course of Tuesday 20, Wednesday 21 and Thursday 22 June. On each occasion he demanded £140 for roofing work he claimed to have undertaken.

Yesterday, the victim paid the man, who was wearing white trousers and a white top.

Anyone with information on this case should call 101 and quote incident number 345 of 22 June.