Do sleep well... BBC closes book on 33 years of Crimewatch

THE casebook was slammed closed yesterday on a television tradition of bringing the most gruesome crimes into the living room and then sending viewers off to bed with just the admonition to sleep well and not have nightmares.

Crimewatch, the BBC appeal for witnesses that ran for 33 years and helped police solve hundreds of cases, was said by its first presenter, Nick Ross, to have “run out of puff”.

A Crimewatch reconstruction of the last known movements of missing York chef Claudia Lawrence.

“I’m just astonished it’s lasted this long,” he added.

The BBC confirmed the series would not return but said its name would live on in the daytime spin-off, Crimewatch Roadshow, which, it said, would be “the best fit for the brand going forward”.

The programme, launched in 1984 as Crimewatch UK, was not the first to seek viewers’ help in solving crime - the late Shaw Taylor had been doing it on ITV since the early 1960s and Crimewatch was itself based on a German series - but it was unique in having found itself at the centre of one of the most notorious cases of all.

It was in April 1999 that its presenter, Jill Dando, was shot dead as she returned alone to the house she owned in Fulham.

Two years later, Barry George was jailed for her murder - but seven years after that, he was retried and acquitted. The case remains open.

Last night, Mr Ross said the creation of the Jill Dando Institute for research into crime science, was the “real legacy of Crimewatch”.

The show’s first editor had been determined that it would perform a public service, Mr Ross said. But he added: “There were huge temptations with some of the later producers to make it more dramatic and I was never happy when they started introducing music to reconstructions and really trying to make it more drama.”

Mr Ross, who originally presented the programme with Sue Cook and police officers Helen Phelps and Jacqui Hames, left Crimewatch ten years ago. For the eight months following Miss Dando’s murder, he hosted alone.

Among the show’s most notable successes was its 1992 broadcast in of a tape containing the voice of the kidnapper Michael Sams, a heating engineer and former merchant seaman from Keighley, who murdered teenager Julie Dart in Leeds and them kidnapped estate agent Stephanie Slater, eventually releasing her upon payment of a ransom.

Sams’ voice was recognised on TV by his first wife. Miss Slater died at 50, two months ago, having never fully recovered.

Crimewatch was known for its reconstructions but not all of them brought results. An elaborate re-staging of the events surrounding the 2009 disappearance of the York chef Claudia Lawrence did not establish what became of her, and a second appeal in 2014, in which CCTV footage was shown, also failed to make headway.

The murder of the Leeds businessman John Luper, who was attacked by a gang at his luxury home in Alwoodley, in 2004, was also re-staged.

Police said at the time that two of the 40 callers to the programme had given “very definite” lines of inquiry, but the case remains unsolved.