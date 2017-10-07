Documentary revisits murder and abduction of Leeds schoolgirl Leanne Tiernan

The abduction and murder of Leeds schoolgirl Leanne Tiernan will be re-examined in a crime documentary this weekend.

Written in Blood, a 10-part series on CBS Reality, features top UK crime writers discussing the real life cases that inspired their work.

Author Elly Griffiths and presenter Simon Toyne. Image courtesy of Written In Blood, Sunday nights, 10pm on CBS Reality.

In the next episode, presenter Simon Toyne is joined in Yorkshire by author Elly Griffiths as she talks about how the investigation into Leanne's murder inspired her book The Chalk Pit.

The hour-long programme includes extensive contributions from Chris Gregg, a former Detective Chief Superintendent who led West Yorkshire Police’s investigation at the time.

Leanne, 16, had been on a Christmas shopping trip in November 2000 but never made it back to her home in Bramley.

It was later discovered that she had been snatched by John Taylor, who took her back to his house, strangled her and kept her body in a freezer before dumping it.

Leanne Tiernan, who was abducted and murdered in 2001.

Taylor, then 44, was given two life sentences in 2001 after admitting to Leanne's abduction and murder.

Other crimes featured in the series to date include the Rotherham shoe rapist and the murder of Rachel Nickell.

Mr Toyne said: “Everyone I’ve ever met is obsessed with real life crimes and the people who commit them, and crime writers are no different.”

The next episode of Written in Blood is on CBS Reality at 10pm tomorrow (Sunday).

