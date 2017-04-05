Dog walker attacked after challenging suspected burglars

A DOG walker was attacked and injured after challenging two suspected burglars in Hull.

The 24-year-old was walking his dog along a cycle track between Leads Road and Chamberlain Road when he saw a boy and a man reportedly trying to burgle a property.

He challenged them and was attacked, leaving him with injuries to his face and head.

The suspects then left the area. One was on a white mountain bike and travelled towards Chamberlain Road.

The incident happened between 12.30am and 1am on Sunday April 2, but police only released details today. (Weds April 5)

One of the suspect is described as a clean-shaven slim white youth aged around 16-years-old and around 5ft 5in tall. He was wearing black Berghaus jacket with the hood up and dark jogging bottoms.

The second suspect is described as slim 6ft tall white man aged around 18-years-old. He was wearing a grey hooded top with hood up and dark jogging bottoms.

Call police on 101 with information, quoting crime reference number 2261391. Or call Crimstoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.