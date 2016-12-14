Driver arrested after crash on Wetherby Road at Seacroft

A WOMAN was arrested after allegedly failing to provide a breath test following a two car collision on Wetherby Road at Seacroft this afternoon.

Police said the 49-year-old woman was driving a black Vauxhall Astra, which was involved in collision with a white Ford Tipper van on the A58 Wetherby Road just before 3pm.

Firefighters cut the woman free from the wreckage of the Astra.

Police said she suffered minor injuries and was arrested after allegedly failing to provide a specimen of breath.

Wetherby Road was partially closed following the collision.