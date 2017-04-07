Driver fled after knocking down and seriously injuring pensioner near Tesco Express

A HIT-and-run driver who struck and seriously injured a pensioner in Sheffield is being hunted by police.

Police say a car, believed to be a yellow and black Audi, hit the 73-year-old man opposite Tesco Express on Dykes Hall Road at around 3.30pm on Tuesday. (April 4)

The pensioner was taken to hospital with serious injuries. He has since been discharged.

It is reported that the car failed to stop and left the scene.

Call police on 101 or email enquiries@southyorks.pnn.police.uk quoting incident number 744 of 4 April 2017.