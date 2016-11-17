Drunk driver halts trams after driving his new Mercedes onto the tracks

AN UNINSURED drink-driver who blundered on to a tram track - causing £6,000 of damage to his week-old Mercedes - has been handed a 17-month motoring ban.

Maurice Cooney was forced to raise the alarm at an office building after getting stranded on a tram-only section of the Midland Metro, causing five hours of disruption to services.

Maurice Cooney, 33, from Telford, Shropshire, admitted drink-driving after getting his new Mercedes stuck on Birmingham's tramlines

Birmingham Magistrates’ Court heard that Cooney failed a breath test - which showed a reading of 86 micrograms (mcg) of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, more than double the legal limit of 35mcg - after driving for 100 metres along the tracks at about 7am on November 6.

The 33-year-old, of Station Road, Donnington, Telford, Shropshire, admitted drink-driving, having no insurance, and causing a danger or inconvenience by obstructing the tracks near Birmingham’s Snow Hill tram stop. His solicitor Harjit Rashoda told magistrates the no insurance offence was an “oversight” linked to the acquisition of the 66-plate Mercedes.

Before the offence, the court heard, Cooney, who runs a personal training business, had travelled from Shropshire to Birmingham after being invited on a night out with friends.

His lawyer told magistrates: “He felt okay and foolishly made the decision to get up and drive his vehicle home.”

References from clients of Cooney were passed to magistrates, including one from a police firearms officer and another from an NHS worker. Cooney - who has no previous convictions - accepted the offer of a drink-driving rehabilitation course which will reduce his ban by 17 weeks. He was fined £246 and ordered to pay prosecution costs of £135 and a £30 victim surcharge.