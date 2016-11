A man needed hospital treatment for head and facial injuries after being assaulted in a bar in Cleethorpes.

Humberside Police say it happened between 2.30am and 3.30am on Saturday, November 19 in BarRacuda bar on Grant Street.

A 35-year-old man was leaving the toilet area of the bar when he was assaulted by a group of men.

If you were a witness or have any information call 101 and quote log 170 on 19/11/16.