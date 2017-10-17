East Yorkshire caravan factory worker dies in fork lift truck 'incident'

Have your say

An investigation was under way today after a worker at a Yorkshire caravan factory was killed in an "incident" involving a fork lift truck.

Humberside Police said a 65-year-old man had died today at Swift Caravans in Cottingham, East Yorkshire.

The force said it was "assisting with an investigation into the incident with the Health and Safety Executive".

Emergency crews were called to Swift Caravans on Dunswell Road in Cottingham shortly after 10am today.

Humberside Fire and Rescue Service sent two fire crews and a specialist rescue support unit to the site.

Speaking earlier at the scene, the firm's managing director James Turner said: “Swift Group is deeply saddened to report that an employee has been fatally injured on site.

“Our thoughts at the moment are with the family.

“The incident occurred at our manufacturing plant in Cottingham, East Yorkshire, this morning.

“All relevant authorities, including the HSE, have been informed, and Swift are assisting them with their enquiries.

“At this stage it is too early to establish how the incident occurred, but Swift Group will be co-operating fully with any investigation that is launched.

"We will not be answering any questions at this stage but will provide further information when it is right to do so."